Baku hosts another night of passionate Argentine tango [PHOTOS]

12 October 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A dance night has been held as part of the international Argentine tango event Baku Tango Marathon 2026.

On the second day of the marathon's main programme, dancers and tango enthusiasts from various countries gathered on the dance floor once again. Accompanied by tango music, participants showcased the art form's distinctive movements and expressive style.

The day's programme featured afternoon and evening milongas - social tango dance events. The evening session included music selections by Turkish tango instructor Utku Küley.

Organized with the support of the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan, the marathon has provided an opportunity for cultural exchange and the establishment of new connections among tango enthusiasts from different countries.

The tango marathon will continue until October 12.