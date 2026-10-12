Goldman Sachs raises December Brent oil price forecast to $90

12 October 2026 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

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Goldman Sachs, one of the leading US investment banks, has raised its price forecast for Brent crude oil, citing supply risks and the possibility of renewed conflict in the Middle East.

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