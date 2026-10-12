Dutch defence minister warns against easing Russia sanctions as Trump opens door to diesel exports

12 October 2026 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius has urged European governments and their allies to maintain economic sanctions against Russia, warning that Moscow must not be allowed to replenish the financial resources supporting its war in Ukraine.

Speaking to Bloomberg Television on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum on Monday, October 12, Yeşilgöz-Zegerius stressed the importance of maintaining Western unity following US President Donald Trump's decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel supplies.

“It’s very important that we remain cool and collected because there’s a huge war going on right now on our continent, and we don’t see it getting any better,” she said.

Her remarks came amid growing concern among European governments that relaxing energy restrictions on Russia could undermine efforts to constrain the Kremlin's military spending.

Washington's latest move is intended to increase global diesel supplies and ease pressure on fuel prices, which have risen sharply amid disruptions to international energy markets.

However, the decision has drawn criticism from American lawmakers and European officials who argue that additional Russian petroleum revenues could weaken the economic pressure imposed on Moscow since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The controversy has also raised questions about the implementation of existing US restrictions on Russian energy imports.

Washington and Europe diverge over Russian energy

Trump's announcement comes at a particularly sensitive moment for European security.

The US president has also claimed to have secured an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, intended to halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.

Yet the arrangement remains uncertain.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russian strikes continued against Ukrainian energy facilities, including infrastructure in Kharkiv, despite Trump's announcement.

Kyiv has indicated that it is prepared to observe a reciprocal halt to energy attacks, provided Moscow does the same.

Russia, meanwhile, has not clearly confirmed that it has accepted the arrangement.

The uncertainty has reinforced concerns among European officials about offering Moscow economic concessions before any meaningful reduction in hostilities.

On the same day, the European Union adopted approximately 1,600 additional sanctions listings targeting Russia's military-industrial complex, underscoring Brussels' intention to maintain pressure on Moscow despite Washington's latest energy initiative.

The contrasting developments highlight a growing policy disagreement between the United States and its European allies over the relationship between energy security and economic sanctions.

Netherlands adopts tougher language towards Moscow

Yeşilgöz-Zegerius's latest comments follow a marked hardening of the Dutch government's public rhetoric towards Russia.

During a parliamentary debate on the Netherlands' defence budget on October 8, the minister described Russia as an enemy rather than merely an aggressor.

“Russia is our enemy. And no, that does not mean we are at war. But a carefree peace is also very far away,” she told lawmakers.

She pointed to warnings from Dutch intelligence and security agencies about Russia's preparations for a possible confrontation with NATO.

The minister argued that the Netherlands must strengthen its military capabilities and maintain close cooperation with its allies, particularly along NATO's eastern flank.

Her statements prompted a sharp response from the Russian embassy in the Netherlands, which accused The Hague of pursuing confrontation and questioned whether her remarks represented an official shift in Dutch policy.