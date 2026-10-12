Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rise 20.5% in January–September 2026
Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports, excluding non-monetary gold, increased by 20.5% year-on-year to $3.2 billion in January–September 2026, according to preliminary data released by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC). In September alone, Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rose by...
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