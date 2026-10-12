Iran confirms message exchange with US through Pakistan and Qatar

12 October 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Tehran and Washington were continuing to exchange messages through mediators and that Iran was reviewing US proposals for negotiations.

According to Iranian media, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks during his weekly press conference.

"Pakistan and Qatar continue to play a mediating role between Iran and the United States. Messages are being exchanged through them. We are reviewing the Americans’ proposals for negotiations. Iran’s preconditions must be respected for any negotiations to take place," he noted.

Referring to Russia’s participation in the 2015 nuclear deal, Baghaei noted that Moscow continued to play a constructive role in Iran’s nuclear issue. He emphasized relations between Tehran and Moscow were based on mutual trust and that Iran welcomed supportive efforts by friendly countries. However, he stressed that Pakistan and Qatar were carrying out the mediation mission.

Commenting on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said developments there were a consequence of US attacks against Iran. He rejected claims that Tehran’s actions were aimed at gaining leverage in negotiations.

"The security of the strait will not be restored under the United States’ current approach," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.