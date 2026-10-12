Azernews.Az

Monday, October 12, 2026

President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit [PHOTOS]

12 October 2026 16:26 (UTC+04:00)
President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
Read more

President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith arrived in Azerbaijan on October 12 for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Laos at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Thongloun Sisoulith was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, and other officials.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more