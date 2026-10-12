Georgia registers 418 Azerbaijani-invested companies in first nine months of 2026
Russian-backed businesses accounted for the largest number of foreign-invested company registrations, with 7,025 entities. They were followed by Ukrainian-invested companies with 2,128, Belarusian-invested companies with 1,283, Turkish-invested companies with 684, and Indian-invested companies with 565.
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