Singapore History Gallery reopens with new exhibits and interactive displays

12 October 2026 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

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The Singapore History Gallery at the National Museum of Singapore reopened on October 10 following its first major overhaul since opening in 2006.

The gallery traces more than 700 years of Singapore's history, from the 14th century to the present day. The revamped exhibition places greater emphasis on personal accounts and everyday experiences, exploring how the country's identity has developed over time.

Among the new exhibits is a restored Housing and Development Board lift from the 1970s, illustrating the shift from kampung life to high-rise public housing. Visitors can also see the piano used by composer Zubir Said to write Singapore's national anthem, Majulah Singapura, and a traditional coffee-roasting machine from Ho Tit Coffee Powder Factory.

Interactive displays form a key part of the gallery. One installation lets visitors take on the role of a rickshaw puller, offering an insight into the work of early street workers. Elsewhere, visitors can explore a 3D rendering of the Singapore Stone, listen to personal accounts and contribute their own thoughts about the country's future.

The exhibition is divided into seven sections covering different periods, from Singapore's early connections with the Malay world and British colonial rule to independence and contemporary life. New material on developments from the 1980s onwards reflects changes in society and popular culture.

The gallery's reopening coincides with the National Museum's 139th anniversary. The museum is marking both occasions with the Stories of Everyday festival, running from October 10 to 18, with an art market, live performances, workshops and other activities.

Admission to the Singapore History Gallery is free for all visitors from October 10 to 12. The museum's wider renovation is continuing, with its Level 2 galleries scheduled to reopen in early 2027.

Photos: Time Out