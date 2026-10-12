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Monday, October 12, 2026

Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover reaches $33.9 billion in January–August 2026

12 October 2026 15:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover reaches $33.9 billion in January–August 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover totalled $33.93 billion in January–August 2026, generating a positive trade balance of $11.09 billion, according to the State Statistical Committee. During the eight-month period, Azerbaijani legal entities and individuals conducted trade operations with partners in...

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