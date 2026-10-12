European gas prices rise 1.8% amid LNG supply concerns

12 October 2026 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Natural gas prices in Europe have started the week higher, with futures contracts at the Dutch TTF hub rising 1.8% to €83.32 per megawatt-hour.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!