Exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan's nature opens in Mexico [PHOTOS]

12 October 2026 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

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An exhibition titled "Azerbaijan: The Palette of Nature" has opened in Mexico, presenting the country's natural beauty, cultural heritage and fine art traditions to an international audience.

The event was held at Mexico's Chamber of Deputies and marked an important step in strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Mexico, raising awareness of Azerbaijan internationally and promoting mutual understanding between the two peoples.

The exhibition was jointly organised by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico, the Mexico-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Chamber of Deputies' Commission on Culture and Cinematography.

The exhibition features works by Azerbaijani artist Mehriban Alishova, a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the International Association of Art under UNESCO. Her collection captures the country's natural beauty, rich flora and fauna, and diverse landscapes through painting. The works gave Mexican visitors an opportunity to discover Azerbaijan's natural wealth and artistic traditions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Mexico Seymur Fataliyev highlighted the role of culture in bringing people together and fostering mutual respect and understanding. He said events of this kind help strengthen the friendship between Azerbaijan and Mexico while allowing their peoples to learn more about each other's culture and art.

The ambassador also spoke about the history of artistic ties between the two countries, recalling the friendship between Azerbaijani People's Artist Elbay Rzaguliyev and world-renowned Mexican painter David Alfaro Siqueiros. The influence of Mexican painting traditions on Rzaguliyev's work, as well as the interest in the art of prominent Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera in Azerbaijan, were cited as examples of the reciprocal nature of cultural exchange between the two nations.

These historical and cultural connections demonstrate that relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico extend beyond diplomacy and politics to include art, creativity and humanitarian cooperation. Fataliyev also highlighted cooperation between the embassy and the Parliamentary Friendship Group in organising cultural events as an important way to expand these ties.

Dulce Maria Corina Villegas, chair of the Mexico-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, said the group was recognised as one of the most active in the Chamber of Deputies. She noted that cultural events help people learn about each other's history, traditions and values, and stressed their importance in strengthening friendship between the two countries.

The exhibition's curator, Mexican artist Carol Goddard, praised Alishova's work, noting that the colours used in her paintings reflected the artist's rich inner world and expressive artistic style.

Alishova said she was proud to represent Azerbaijani culture in Mexico. She described the exhibition as more than a display of artworks, calling it a bridge connecting the peoples of Azerbaijan and Mexico and fostering greater understanding between their cultures.

Presenting Azerbaijan's natural beauty and cultural heritage through art abroad helps expand the country's international cultural ties. Such events also introduce international audiences to Azerbaijan's national heritage, contemporary cultural life and creative potential.

Members of Mexico's Chamber of Deputies, ambassadors and diplomatic representatives accredited in Mexico, and local media representatives attended the event. Azerbaijani cuisine was also presented, offering guests a taste of the country's culinary traditions.

The exhibition was warmly received by attendees and covered by local media. By introducing Mexican audiences to Azerbaijan's landscapes, artistic traditions and cultural values, "Azerbaijan: The Palette of Nature" has added to efforts to strengthen cultural cooperation between the two countries.