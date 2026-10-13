Baku Jazz Festival concludes with grand finale at Maiden Tower [PHOTOS]

13 October 2026 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Nine days of music, world-class jazz stars, virtuoso improvisations and a spectacular finale at the Maiden Tower have secured the 21st Baku Jazz Festival a special place on the international jazz scene.

Throughout the festival, a series of vibrant musical evenings brought jazz lovers together, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of improvisation, virtuoso performances and creative experimentation. Baku once again became a meeting point for talented musicians and jazz enthusiasts, with diverse musical styles turning each programme into a true celebration of music.

The final two days of the festival, however, proved to be its emotional highlight. Jazz moved beyond concert halls and took over the heart of Baku - Icherisheher, the Old City. A stage was set up near the legendary Maiden Tower, transforming the historic surroundings into an open-air music venue.

Autumn evenings in Icherisheher became a celebration where there were no boundaries between the stage and the audience, generations or musical cultures. People came with their families, groups of friends and fellow young music lovers. Residents and visitors gathered around the stage to listen, dance, catch the rhythm and become part of a shared musical experience.

DJ Freeda's sets added extra energy to the evenings, turning the historic streets into a space for open, free-spirited and vibrant musical expression.

The Icherisheher stage hosted Turkish musician Fatih Çağlayan, Eishan Ensemble, which brings together the musical traditions of Iran and Australia, and DJ Freeda. Their diverse cultural influences, original musical ideas and energetic performances created an atmosphere of genuine international musical dialogue.

The festival then reached its grand finale. Norwegian saxophonist and composer Ivan Mazuze performed for the audience, followed by Turkish vocalist Sinem İslamoğlu, who returned at the public's request.

The closing concerts were more than just the end of the festival programme; they were a gift to the city and its residents.

The setting itself added a special magic to the performances. The Maiden Tower, the ancient walls of Icherisheher and the soft colours of the autumn evening provided a natural backdrop for music that bridged the past and the present. The finale in the Old City became the culmination of the rich programme of the 21st Baku Jazz Festival.

Let's look back at those wonderful days.

The festival opened at Elektra Events Hall. One of the evening's key events was the launch of bakujazzradio.com, an online radio station dedicated exclusively to Azerbaijani jazz. The project brought together the musical heritage of several generations, from classical works and the legendary Baku jazz scene of the 1960s and 1970s to today's national jazz scene.

Another major highlight of the opening night was a performance by two prominent figures in Azerbaijani jazz, Rain Sultanov and Isfar Sarabski, accompanied by the Gara Garayev Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra. The special programme combined the expressive power of jazz with orchestral sound, opening the festival on a high artistic note.

French collective FR33 ROOTS brought African and Mauritian rhythms, soul, groove and contemporary sounds to the evening, setting an energetic tone for the days ahead.

In the following days, audiences explored a wide range of jazz styles. An evening featuring Azerbaijani group Free From 4 was particularly well received.

A concert in Khachmaz showcased young Azerbaijani musicians brought together in a group led by Javanshir Abdullali. Supported by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, the event was attended by US Chargé d'Affaires Amy Carlon and was held to a high standard.

Romanian group A-C Leonte Quartet then presented its own take on contemporary music, blending jazz, soul, electronic music and spoken word.

Italian violinist and improviser Luca Ciarla continued the festival's exploration of musical freedom, demonstrating the possibilities of spontaneous musical dialogue. Meanwhile, Kapellhaus hosted a discussion of the documentary 7 Sounds of Azerbaijan with German director and music researcher Thomas Melzer. The film explored the richness and diversity of Azerbaijan's musical culture.

One of the festival's most memorable events was the October 8 performance by Polish bassist, composer and music producer Wojtek Pilichowski.

Pilichowski proved to be one of the festival's major highlights. His virtuoso technique, remarkable expressiveness and powerful stage presence demonstrated just how versatile, independent and captivating the bass guitar can be.

Italian vocalist and improviser Albert Hera also added to the programme. Known for his innovative approach to the voice and vocal improvisation, Hera brought his distinctive style to the stage. According to the organisers, a musical project involving him received three Grammy nominations and was also recognised with an Image Award in the World Music category. Belgian vocalist Lady Linn performed for Baku audiences on the same day, presenting her own distinctive musical style.

The festival also included an educational programme. Albert Hera led a special masterclass at ADA University, where musicians, students and jazz enthusiasts had the opportunity to learn more about his creative approach and the art of vocal improvisation.

Once again, the Baku Jazz Festival brought together concerts, professional exchange, educational initiatives and public events, creating a comprehensive international cultural platform.

Founded in 2005 by Azerbaijani jazz musician Rain Sultanov, the Baku Jazz Festival has grown over more than two decades into one of the region's major international music events and an important cultural platform for Azerbaijan.

Hundreds of musicians from around the world have performed at the festival over the years. Its programme features established masters, promising new-generation artists, virtuoso instrumentalists and innovators who continue to push the boundaries of jazz. The participation of artists with international awards and nominations, including Grammy winners, reflects the festival's artistic standing and its importance to the global music industry.

The Baku Jazz Festival is about more than concerts. It is a space where cultures meet, new creative connections emerge, fresh talent is discovered and audiences develop an appreciation for music that can entertain, surprise and inspire.

The festival's growing engagement with the city is also significant, making music accessible to a wider audience. The closing concerts in Icherisheher offered a vivid example of this approach.

The 21st Baku Jazz Festival has come to an end, but the energy of those days will remain with the city for a long time.