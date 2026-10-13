Kazakhstan’s central bank plans to reduce gold share in reserves to 75%
Kazakhstan’s central bank is shifting from being one of the world’s largest gold buyers to a seller, as it plans to reduce the precious metal’s share in its foreign exchange reserves. According to Bloomberg, the National Bank of Kazakhstan aims to lower gold’s share of its reserves from...
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