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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Kazakhstan’s central bank plans to reduce gold share in reserves to 75%

13 October 2026 12:13 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan’s central bank plans to reduce gold share in reserves to 75%
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Kazakhstan’s central bank is shifting from being one of the world’s largest gold buyers to a seller, as it plans to reduce the precious metal’s share in its foreign exchange reserves. According to Bloomberg, the National Bank of Kazakhstan aims to lower gold’s share of its reserves from...

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