Explosion hits Central Asia - Center gas pipeline in Russia
An explosion followed by a fire has occurred on a gas pipeline in Russia’s Penza Region.
According to Russian media, the regional department of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reported the incident.
The explosion occurred on a section of the pipeline near the village of Volchkovo. Preliminary information indicates that the accident was caused by a loss of pipeline integrity due to violations of technical operating regulations.
No deaths or injuries have been reported.
The Central Asia-Center gas pipeline system is approximately 5,000 kilometers long and connects gas fields in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan with consumers in Russia and Europe.
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