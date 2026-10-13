Pakistan conducted successful test launch of Hypersonic Ballistic Missile, Fatah-2
The Pakistan Army on October 13, 2026, conducted successful test launch of Hypersonic Ballistic Missile, Fatah-2 Extended Range (ER). The weapon system is equipped with advanced navigation and state of the art avionics, reports DND News Agency from Islamabad.
It is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating enemy’s Missile Defence Systems due to its unique trajectory and maneuverability features. Fatah-2 ER with it’s extended range will further enhance Army’s reach and capability of engaging deep targets.
Today’s launch was witnessed by Commander Army Rocket Force Command (Comd ARFC), senior officers from Pakistan Army and committed scientists and engineers. Commander ARFC appreciated the dedication and technical prowess of scientists and engineers.
The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful test launch of Extended Range version of Fatah-2 weapon system.
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