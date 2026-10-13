Azerbaijan and Laos adopted Joint Statement and exchanged documents [PHOTOS]

13 October 2026 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

On October 13, the “Joint Statement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic” was adopted, followed by a ceremony for the exchange of documents signed between the two countries, attended by President Ilham Aliyev and President Thongloun Sisoulith.

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