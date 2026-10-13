Andrew Garfield says he could return as Spider-Man

13 October 2026 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

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Andrew Garfield may not have finished his time as Spider-Man. The actor, who played Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man films, has said he would consider returning to the role if the right project came along.

According to ComicBook.com, Garfield made the comments in an interview with Metro Entertainment.

His last appearance as the superhero was in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), in which he reunited with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. The film brought together three actors who have played different versions of the Marvel character.

Asked whether he would play Spider-Man again, Garfield did not rule out the possibility, saying he would be interested if the story justified his return.

"Never say never. I mean, yeah, sure. There's so much possibility, I guess. So, if it's deemed a worthy story then, yeah, I'd be very curious to have a chat," he said.

Garfield first played Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and returned for its 2014 sequel. Although his run in the role ended after two films, his appearance in No Way Home renewed interest in his portrayal of the superhero.

No new project featuring Garfield as Spider-Man has been confirmed. For now, the actor has said he would consider returning if the opportunity came with a story worth telling.

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