President Thongloun Sisoulith: I am witnessing Azerbaijan’s development

13 October 2026 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

Referring to the changes in Azerbaijan, Thongloun Sisoulith added: “I could barely recognize the Azerbaijan I visited 44 years ago.”

“I was in Baku 44 years ago, and today I am here once again. I am witnessing the rapid development of Baku and the progress Azerbaijan has made as a nation,” President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith said in a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev.

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