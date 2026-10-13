Five killed, 30 injured as passenger train derails in Pakistan

13 October 2026 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

At least five people have been killed and 30 others injured after a passenger train derailed in Multan, in Pakistan’s Punjab province, local media have reported.

All 14 carriages of the Rehman Baba Express, which was travelling from Karachi to Peshawar, derailed near the Sher Shah Bridge at around 5:15 a.m. local time.

The injured passengers have been taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, while rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.

Emergency response teams are working to assist passengers and assess the consequences of the accident. Further details about the circumstances that led to the derailment have yet to be reported.

The Rehman Baba Express is a passenger service connecting Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and a major port, with Peshawar in the country’s northwest.

The incident has raised concerns over passenger safety and railway operations as authorities continue rescue efforts and work to establish the full extent of the accident.

Officials are expected to provide further information as the emergency response progresses.