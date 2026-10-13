President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Laos [PHOTOS]

13 October 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

On October 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith.

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