Baku to host Azerbaijan–Laos business forum - President Ilham Aliyev

13 October 2026 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

“I hope that the Azerbaijan–Laos business forum to be held in Baku will be an important step in this direction,” the head of state added.

“Relevant instructions have been given to intensify cooperation in the economic sphere, including trade,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

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