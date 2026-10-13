Baku, Tashkent seek deeper financial ties as central banks expand dialogue [PHOTOS]

13 October 2026 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Cooperation in the banking sector between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was discussed during a meeting between the heads of the two countries’ central banks.

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, shared details of the meeting on his account on X.

“During a business visit to Tashkent, we met with Timur Ishmetov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

“At the meeting, we discussed the current macroeconomic situation in both countries, the challenges ahead and other issues of mutual interest.

“We expressed our satisfaction with the existing level of cooperation between the central banks and considered prospects for expanding the exchange of experience and further deepening bilateral ties,” Kazimov said in his post.

Financial and banking cooperation plays an important role in the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The exchange of expertise between financial institutions in the two countries could support the development of the banking sector and improvements in financial services.

Continued dialogue between the central banks is also important for discussing macroeconomic policy and financial stability. Meanwhile, the adoption of modern approaches and innovative solutions in the financial sector could create new opportunities for cooperation.

Expanding bilateral ties could further strengthen the exchange of knowledge and experience between the financial systems of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.