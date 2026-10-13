Netanyahu seeks Saudi backing for strikes on Houthis but Riyadh resists

13 October 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly seeking Saudi Arabia's approval to participate in military operations against Yemen's Houthi movement, but Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has resisted the proposal amid concerns about domestic opposition to Israeli involvement.

According to a report published by Israeli newspaper Haaretz on October 12, Netanyahu has been using American intermediaries to explore the possibility of Israeli participation in the Saudi-led campaign against the Houthis.

Citing an unnamed diplomatic source, the newspaper reported that the Saudi crown prince was reluctant to accept Israeli military assistance because of the potential backlash among the Saudi population.

Another source familiar with the discussions suggested that Netanyahu viewed possible military cooperation as an opportunity to strengthen relations with Riyadh and advance prospects for a future diplomatic normalisation agreement.

The claims have not been independently confirmed, and Saudi authorities have not publicly commented on the reported proposal.

Riyadh airport attacks intensify security concerns

The reported diplomatic initiative comes amid a sharp escalation in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly against civilian aviation infrastructure.

On October 10, a missile and drone attack struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 300, according to subsequent reports.

A further attack on October 11 killed a Pakistani resident and wounded 11 others, Saudi aviation authorities said.

Netanyahu condemned the initial attack on Sunday, describing it as a "horrific terrorist attack."

Saudi Arabia has launched an investigation into how its air defence systems failed to prevent the assault. According to regional officials cited by the Associated Press, the Houthis used multiple drones followed by cruise and ballistic missiles, complicating efforts to intercept the incoming weapons.

The attacks have also severely disrupted Saudi aviation. Riyadh's international airport is expected to remain closed until at least October 17, while international airlines have cancelled or rerouted flights amid continuing security concerns.

Normalisation remains a sensitive issue

The possibility of Israeli participation in operations against the Houthis carries diplomatic implications extending beyond the immediate military confrontation.

Saudi Arabia and Israel do not maintain formal diplomatic relations, although the possibility of normalisation has been discussed through American mediation.

Riyadh has repeatedly linked any future normalisation agreement to progress towards resolving the Palestinian question, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Against this background, overt military cooperation with Israel could become politically sensitive for Saudi leaders, particularly while the wider Middle East remains affected by ongoing hostilities.

The Haaretz report suggests that Netanyahu sees cooperation against the Houthis as a possible means of creating a new channel for strategic engagement with Saudi Arabia.

However, the crown prince's reported reluctance illustrates the limits of such an approach, even when the two countries face security threats from the same armed movement.

Washington weighs deeper involvement

The United States is also considering its response to the escalation in Yemen.

President Donald Trump said on October 10 that Washington was evaluating whether to join Saudi military strikes against the Houthis.

American assistance has reportedly included intelligence, targeting support and aerial refuelling, although the administration has so far stopped short of direct participation in the latest campaign.

The renewed fighting follows the launch of an offensive by Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces on October 4.

Israel has previously conducted airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, including operations against infrastructure in Sanaa and Hodeidah.