Uzbek-language edition of 'IRS – MIRAS' magazine presented in Tashkent [PHOTOS]

13 October 2026 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Uzbek-language edition of the IRS – MIRAS magazine has been presented at the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Centre, operating under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, in Tashkent.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Rashad Mammadov, who spoke about the centuries-old friendship and brotherly ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The ambassador stressed that relations between the two countries, rooted in shared history, rich cultural heritage and common spiritual values, continue to develop across political, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

He noted that the Uzbek-language edition of IRS – MIRAS would help introduce the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people to a wider Uzbek audience. He also expressed confidence that publications of this kind would strengthen mutual understanding and lasting friendship between the two peoples while expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Akif Marifli, director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Centre, said the Uzbek-language edition would promote shared cultural values, encourage literary and academic exchange, and further strengthen the cultural ties between the two nations.

Other speakers included Jamila Sharmuhammadova, a member of the Tashkent City Council and Doctor of Philosophy; Shukhrat Hayitov, head of a department at the Cinematography Agency under Uzbekistan's Ministry of Culture and a member of the Writers' Union of Uzbekistan; Kamola Akilova, director of the Uzbekistan Art Gallery; and Erkin Nuriddinov, executive director of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society. They highlighted the importance of publishing the magazine in Uzbek.

The speakers noted that the edition would help Uzbek students and a broader readership learn more about Azerbaijan's history, culture, art and national heritage. They also stressed its role in strengthening academic and cultural ties and friendship between the two brotherly nations.

Musa Marjanli, director of the Cultural Heritage Research Centre at Baku State University, Doctor of Philosophy in History and contributor to the international IRS magazine, spoke about the publication's origins, development and international activities.

Highlighting the importance of the Uzbek-language edition, Marjanli thanked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Centre and all partners who had contributed to the publication and the organisation of the presentation ceremony.