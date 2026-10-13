IMF forecasts global economic growth of 3.1% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027

13 October 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the global economy to grow by 3.1% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027, according to its latest World Economic Outlook report.

The IMF has raised its global growth forecast for 2026 by 0.1 percentage points compared with its July projections, while leaving its outlook for 2027 unchanged. The fund estimates that the global economy expanded by 3.5% in 2025.

The report highlights the series of unprecedented shocks that the world economy has experienced in less than seven years. These include the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting supply chain disruptions, the conflict in Ukraine, hostilities in the Middle East, rising energy and commodity prices, tighter trade restrictions and escalating trade tensions between countries.

“Despite a series of shocks, the global economy has managed to withstand the pressure,” the report’s authors said.

The IMF attributes this resilience to several factors, including changes in energy supply routes, increased production in some countries and the transition to alternative energy sources.

The development of artificial intelligence technologies and growing investment in the sector have also helped support economic activity.

The latest projections suggest that the global economy continues to demonstrate resilience amid geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainty and structural changes in energy markets and technology.