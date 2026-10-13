Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Laos [PHOTOS]

13 October 2026 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An official luncheon was hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith on October 13.

Following the luncheon, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Laos, together with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Thongsavanh Phomvihane, viewed photographs taken in 1986 during National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s visit to Laos in his capacity as First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers. The photographs depicted his meeting with Kaysone Phomvihane, then Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Kaysone Phomvihane was the father of Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos.