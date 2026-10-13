Türkiye's 2027 Central Government Budget to reach 27.3 trillion lira in spending

13 October 2026 19:57 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Türkiye's 2027 Central Government Budget Bill is expected to be submitted to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM) on October 17. Prepared by the Presidency's Strategy and Budget Directorate and the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, the budget will be shaped in line with the economic targets set out in the Medium-Term Program (MTP). The budget proposal, which will outline public spending, revenue forecasts and the allocation of resources among ministries for the coming year, is projected to envisage total expenditures of 27 trillion 273 billion lira and revenues of 23 trillion 408 billion lira.

According to the MTP, Türkiye's central government budget deficit is expected to reach 3 trillion 865 billion lira in 2027. The government plans to allocate 3 trillion 975 billion lira to interest payments, while primary expenditures, which exclude interest payments, are projected to amount to 23 trillion 298 billion lira. General budget tax revenues are targeted at 19 trillion 906 billion lira. The budget deficit is projected to account for 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2027, declining to 2.8% by 2029, the final year of the programme period. Budget expenditures are expected to represent 24.5% of GDP, while revenues are projected to account for 21%.

Under the 2027 appropriation ceiling proposals outlined in the MTP, the Ministry of Treasury and Finance will receive the largest allocation, with its total appropriation ceiling set at 10 trillion 533 billion lira. A significant portion of this amount consists of interest payments and current transfers. The ministry's appropriation ceiling includes 3 trillion 975 billion lira in interest expenses.

The Ministry of National Education's appropriation ceiling is projected at 2 trillion 458 billion 762 million lira, while the Ministry of Labour and Social Security is expected to receive 2 trillion 395 billion 824 million lira. The Ministry of Health is set to receive 1 trillion 960 billion 897 million lira, while 1 trillion 532 billion 647 million lira is planned for the Ministry of National Defence.

The appropriation ceiling for the Ministry of Family and Social Services is projected at 677 billion 303 million lira. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is expected to receive 382 billion 990 million lira, while 349 billion 41 million lira is earmarked for the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has been assigned an appropriation ceiling of 290 billion 946 million lira. The Ministry of Youth and Sports is projected to receive 399 billion 705 million lira, while the allocation for the Ministry of Justice is expected to reach 511 billion 809 million lira. The Ministry of Interior is set to receive 158 billion 441 million lira.

The appropriation ceiling for the Ministry of Industry and Technology is calculated at 145 billion 57 million lira, while the Ministry of Trade is expected to receive 104 billion 168 million lira. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism is projected to receive 69 billion 743 million lira, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 64 billion 424 million lira, and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources 27 billion 26 million lira.

The appropriation ceiling for the Presidency has been set at 27 billion 547 million lira, while the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye is expected to receive 30 billion 800 million lira.

The Presidency of Religious Affairs is projected to receive an appropriation of 229 billion 64 million lira. The General Directorate of Security is expected to be allocated 715 billion 715 million lira, while the Gendarmerie General Command is set to receive 499 billion 268 million lira.

The appropriation ceilings outlined in the MTP provide the framework that public institutions will use when preparing their 2027 budgets. Final allocations will be determined after the Central Government Budget Bill is submitted to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and the parliamentary budget process is completed.