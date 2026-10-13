13 October 2026 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Security vulnerabilities in smart home devices are raising serious concerns about privacy and cybersecurity. Artificial intelligence expert Sami Azdufal has reported that around 7,000 robot vacuum cleaners could potentially have their cameras and microphones activated remotely.

The vulnerability was discovered in February 2026, when an engineer attempted to control his robot vacuum cleaner using a game controller. During the process, he found a security flaw that could allow remote access to thousands of devices of the same model.

Cybersecurity experts warn that robot vacuum cleaners are not the only potential target. Smart refrigerators, surveillance cameras, connected speakers and other Internet-enabled appliances can also become vulnerable to cyberattacks if they lack adequate security measures.

In France, internet service provider routers generally restrict direct access to home devices from outside the local network. However, stolen passwords and compromised accounts can still create opportunities for hackers to gain unauthorized access.

Experts recommend using strong, unique passwords for every smart device and associated application, regularly updating software and disabling unnecessary remote-access features.

Some robot vacuum cleaners use cameras and other sensors not only to navigate rooms but also to identify obstacles and map the layout of a home. If these systems are compromised, attackers could potentially gain insights into a household’s layout and daily routines, depending on the device’s capabilities and the level of access obtained.

With millions of connected appliances now forming part of everyday life, cybersecurity is becoming just as important as convenience. Before purchasing a smart device, consumers should check its privacy settings, software-update policy and the manufacturer’s approach to protecting user data.