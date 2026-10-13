13 October 2026 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

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The reported agreement between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on purchasing diesel fuel from Russia put European countries in a difficult position. European governments are paying greater attention to national security and increasing defense spending amid energy shortages, rising prices, and Russia’s continued war against Ukraine.

Germany’s Berliner Zeitung reports that the United States could buy diesel fuel from Russia and subsequently sell it to European countries at higher prices.

According to the information, easing certain sanctions against Russia to facilitate diesel sales to the United States could be linked to efforts to secure a victory for Trump’s party in the November midterm elections. However, there is no guarantee that sanctions would be reinstated after the elections, even if Republicans secure a victory. The report suggests that the arrangement could remain in place because it would benefit the United States.

European countries, meanwhile, could continue to suffer from high energy prices and supply shortages.

Against this backdrop, some European politicians have called for the restoration of energy cooperation with Russia. Grzegorz Braun, a prominent figure in Poland’s right-wing political movement, said Poland should participate in Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipeline project and resume imports of Russian gas.

Michael Kellner, a state secretary at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs, said Europe was under considerable pressure. He warned that an agreement beween Russia and the United States would provide Moscow with additional revenue to continue its war.

European analysts have also argued that US military operations in the Middle East contributed to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, pushing global oil prices above $100 per barrel. They contend that Washington is now seeking to secure its domestic fuel supplies through an arrangement with Moscow, potentially leaving European buyers to purchase the remaining supplies at higher prices.

Global fuel prices continue to rise, with Brent crude reaching $107 per barrel. European countries are continuing to search for alternative energy supplies.