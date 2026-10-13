Netanyahu, Trump said to discuss renewed war on Iran

13 October 2026 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised the possibility of renewed military action against Iran with US President Donald Trump last week, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Anonymous US officials said they believe Netanyahu is seeking to resume strikes on Iran before the elections, Ravid said.

Legislative elections in Israel are scheduled to take place on October 27. Netanyahu warned that security threats to Israel are increasing ahead of the elections, adding that Israel is preparing for "any scenario."