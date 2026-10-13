Jeep to revive legendary model

13 October 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The American automaker Jeep is considering bringing back the legendary Willys, the iconic off-roader that proved its capabilities during World War II and helped lay the foundations for an entirely new segment of the automotive industry.

The revival could be part of Jeep’s strategy to strengthen its position in Europe and compete more effectively with Chinese automakers, which are rapidly expanding their presence in the SUV market.

Jeep brand chief Xavier Peugeot has named the Willys one of the key inspirations for the company’s future. According to him, the automaker is exploring several new ideas that could be introduced in the coming years. However, a modern Willys is unlikely to arrive before 2030. Peugeot has not revealed which vehicle class it would belong to, but described the historic nameplate as an important asset for the brand.

Before the potential launch of the Willys, Jeep plans to introduce six new models in Europe. One of the first is expected to be a new generation of the compact Renegade crossover. The upcoming model is expected to use the STLA Small platform. According to Peugeot, approximately 610,000 Renegades have been sold since the model debuted in 2014.

By 2030, Jeep aims to expand and renew its European lineup to cover up to 90% of the SUV segment.

An interesting fact: The original Willys MB was developed for the US military during World War II. Its simple construction, four-wheel-drive system and exceptional off-road capability made it one of the most recognizable military vehicles in history. The model also helped establish the rugged image that remains central to Jeep’s identity today.

If the project moves forward, the new Willys could be more than just a nostalgic revival. It could combine classic military-inspired styling with modern technology, practical features and serious off-road capability — potentially giving Jeep a distinctive alternative to the growing number of Chinese crossovers entering Europe.