Media and Broadcasting Council condemns information campaigns originating from Iran and Türkiye

14 October 2026 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council has condemned what it describes as an intensification of targeted information attacks originating from Iran and Türkiye, particularly through the Telegram and TikTok platforms.

In a statement, the Council said such activities contradict the principles of information security, mutual respect in interstate relations and international cooperation in combating disinformation.

According to the statement, recent days have seen an increase in the participation of foreign-based civic activists, politicians and even officials in targeted information campaigns against Azerbaijan.

"Such activities—driven by political-ideological motives and characterized by the manipulation of public opinion and interference in the country's internal affairs, represent an unacceptable instance of abusing the information space and attempting to undermine public trust," the statement said.

The Council pointed to what it described as signs of coordinated online activity, including the mass distribution of posts containing identical spelling mistakes and writing styles, repeated comments and the circulation of manipulated photographs and videos unrelated to Azerbaijan.

It also cited more than 400 posts featuring an Azerbaijani-language hashtag shared within a short period by foreign-language users. According to the Council, some posts contained only the hashtag, while identical material was repeatedly distributed from individual accounts.

The statement described these practices as evidence of coordinated attempts to manipulate public opinion.

"This generates justified public discontent and outrage directed at the organizers and participants. Carrying out such posts via various anonymous accounts, as well as inciting citizens to violate public order through negative comments and reactions, completely contravenes the requirements of both Azerbaijani and international law and entails legal liability," the Council stated.

The Council also expressed concern over what it described as the increasing circulation of baseless and biased material about Azerbaijan, including threats and insults directed at the Azerbaijani state and people, in the media and social media environments of Iran and Türkiye.

It added that the alleged failure of the relevant authorities in those countries to respond to such activities was causing serious dissatisfaction among the Azerbaijani public.

Concluding its statement, the Council called on citizens, media organisations and social media users to remain vigilant against manipulative information campaigns, avoid spreading false information and demonstrate a responsible approach to content targeting Azerbaijan's reputation.