ICRC seeks access to Azerbaijani serviceman detained in Armenia

14 October 2026 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is in contact with the relevant Armenian authorities regarding Azerbaijani serviceman Nasimi Musayev, who has been detained in Armenia.

Zara Amatuni, head of communications for the ICRC delegation in Armenia, told Radio Azatutyun that the organisation was awaiting permission to visit the detained serviceman.

"After receiving their consent, we will be able to meet him," Amatuni said.

According to Armenian authorities, Musayev was detained following an incident on October 1, 2026, in the Shaki settlement of the Sisian community in Armenia's Syunik region.

Armenian investigators said that at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Azerbaijani serviceman unlawfully entered a residential property at 20 Sixth Street and opened fire after being discovered.

Reportedly, a woman identified as Ani Avetisyan, born in 1987, reportedly sustained injuries during the incident.

According to the Armenian account, Musayev subsequently fled the property but was later located at another address in the same settlement, 26 Sixth Street.

Armenian authorities initiated criminal proceedings under five articles of the country's Criminal Code, and Musayev was remanded in custody for two months.

Meanwhile, Armenian media outlets published additional allegations concerning the circumstances of the incident.

Arpi Avetisyan, identified as the injured woman's sister, claimed that the Azerbaijani serviceman had taken children hostage inside the house.

She alleged that the woman lost three fingers on her left hand while attempting to protect the children and subsequently stabbed the serviceman with a knife as he attempted to reload his weapon.

According to her account, after the woman lost consciousness, her son struck the serviceman in the head, sustaining a wrist fracture in the process.

These allegations have been reported by Armenian sources and have not been independently verified.

The ICRC has not announced a date for a possible visit to Musayev, with access remaining subject to approval by the relevant authorities.