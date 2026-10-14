Azerbaijan climbs one place to 24th in UEFA country rankings [PHOTOS]

14 October 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has climbed one place to 24th in the UEFA country rankings.

The rise follows Sabah's victory over Czech side Slavia Prague in the second round of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The win added 0.500 points to Azerbaijan's coefficient, bringing its total to 24.187 points. Israel sit 25th with 24.125 points, while Ukraine are 23rd with 24.337 points.

England lead the UEFA rankings with 104.019 points.

Sabah defeated Slavia Prague 2-0 in a match played at Baku Olympic Stadium.

The UEFA country rankings measure the performance of clubs representing each national football association in European competitions over a five-season period. Points are awarded based on match results and progress in tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

The rankings determine how many clubs each country can enter in these competitions and at which qualifying stages they begin.

They are updated throughout the season following European matches, allowing countries to improve their positions through their clubs' performances. Strong results can help a country earn additional places in future European competitions.