President of Azerbaijan: Transport ınfrastructure in Garabagh and East Zangezur connects residential settlements with country's unified economic space

14 October 2026 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“The transport infrastructure developed in Garabagh and East Zangezur connects residential settlements with one another and integrates them into the country’s unified economic space,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a message to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh Exhibition – “Rebuild Garabagh.”

"To date, nearly 1,500 kilometers of roads have been constructed, and the 11.7-kilometer Murovdag tunnel stands as an important example of engineering in complex mountainous terrain. Fuzuli, Zangilan and Lachin international airports have been commissioned, while railway construction continues. As an essential part of the Zangezur corridor, the Horadiz–Aghband railway is of strategic importance for expanding Azerbaijan’s international transport and logistics links.

Energy and water supply infrastructure is also being developed to serve new residential settlements and production facilities. In the region, one new reservoir has been built and five have been restored, while 13 substations and 38 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 307 megawatts have been commissioned. Developing Garabagh and East Zangezur as a “green energy zone” is one of the key priorities in building this infrastructure," the message said.