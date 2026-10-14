Israeli forces injure two journalists in Ramallah
Two journalists were injured by Israeli forces in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, after tear gas and sound bombs were fired, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.
According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Palestine TV correspondent Khaled Mattawa suffered a hand injury from a sound bomb, while Sky News Arabia reporter Firas Lotfi was wounded in the foot by shrapnel.
Hours earlier, Israeli forces had detained four journalists covering settler attacks on olive pickers near Idhna, west of Hebron. Hazem Badr, Musa Qawasmi, Musab Shawar and Mamoun Wazwaz were prevented from reporting after the area was declared a closed military zone
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!