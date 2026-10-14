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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Gold rises slightly while silver prices fall on COMEX

14 October 2026 13:20 (UTC+04:00)
Gold rises slightly while silver prices fall on COMEX
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold prices rose on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, while silver prices declined. The price of gold futures increased by ...

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