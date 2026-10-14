Azerbaijani passport ranks 11th among 21 OPEC+ countries

14 October 2026 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijani passport has ranked 11th among 21 countries included in an OPEC+ passport comparison published by Passport Reports.

According to findings verified by the independent research platform on October 13 and reported on October 14, 2026, Azerbaijan placed immediately behind Kazakhstan, which ranked 10th, and ahead of Gabon, which occupied 12th position.

Malaysia topped the ranking, followed by Brunei in second place and Mexico in third. Russia and Venezuela completed the top five.

The ranking assesses the international travel opportunities available to passport holders based on the number of destinations accessible without a visa, through electronic travel authorisation or with a visa on arrival.

According to Passport Reports, its methodology applies uniform assessment criteria across 199 countries, with reports published in 34 languages.

Where passports provide access to the same total number of destinations, the ranking prioritises the number of countries accessible visa-free, followed by those offering electronic travel authorisation and visas on arrival.

The comparison reflects the relative standing of passports within the selected group of 21 countries and should not be confused with their positions in the overall global passport ranking.

The OPEC+ framework does not establish a common visa regime, meaning travel requirements and international mobility opportunities differ among participating countries.

The full ranking published by Passport Reports is as follows:

Malaysia

Brunei

Mexico

Russia

Venezuela

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

Bahrain

Oman

Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan

Gabon

Algeria

Equatorial Guinea

Republic of the Congo

Nigeria

South Sudan

Libya

Sudan

Iran

Iraq

Passport rankings and visa requirements may change over time. Travellers are advised to consult the official entry regulations of their destination countries before departure.