Türkiye sees positive signals in talks with Washington over F-35s

14 October 2026 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Türkiye continues talks with Washington over the delivery of six F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets it has already paid for, Turkish Deputy Defense Minister Alpaslan Kavaklıoğlu said.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a defense exhibition in Washington, Kavaklıoğlu expressed hope that an agreement would be reached soon. He also referred to a letter sent to US authorities by Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on the issue.

Kavaklıoğlu noted that progress had also been made in discussions on lifting sanctions imposed on Türkiye under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

"Both sides are approaching this issue positively. We expect the problems in relations between Ankara and Washington to be resolved soon," he emphasized.

The deputy minister also did not rule out the possibility of establishing joint US-Turkish defense production facilities in third countries.

"Relations between Türkiye and the United States are currently at a very high level, and this is reflected in the dialogue between the two countries' leaders," Kavaklıoğlu added.

Despite ongoing contacts and Ankara’s cautious optimism, the delivery of the F-35 jets dependent on resolving the fundamental dispute over the S-400 missile systems. While the two sides continue to discuss possible solutions, the timeline for handing over the aircraft remains uncertain.