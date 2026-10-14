Three injured in explosion at Intel Factory in southern Israel

14 October 2026 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Three people have been injured in an explosion at a factory owned by US technology giant Intel in the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Gat.

The Ynet news portal reported the incident.

Black smoke was seen rising above the building following the explosion. Eight firefighting teams, including specialists trained to handle hazardous materials, were deployed to the scene.

The three injured individuals were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Further details about the explosion, including its cause and the extent of the damage, have yet to be disclosed.