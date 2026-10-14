Armenian Appeals Court rejects Robert Kocharyan’s request to change detention measure

14 October 2026 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenia’s Court of Appeal has rejected a motion filed by lawyers representing former President Robert Kocharyan seeking to change the pretrial detention measure imposed on him.

According to Armenian media reports, Kocharyan’s lawyer, Aram Orbelyan, announced the decision.

“The decision was made on the same grounds used to reject numerous other motions. It is clear that our complaint was not examined comprehensively, with general and formal statements being used,” Orbelyan said.

Kocharyan was detained on August 25 in connection with a case involving the alleged illegal acquisition of property at below-market prices through the abuse of official powers. On August 27, a court ordered his pretrial detention for two months.

His son is also currently in custody.

As part of the investigation, authorities are examining 35 real estate properties belonging to the Kocharyan family. The operations of several companies have also been suspended, with their premises sealed.