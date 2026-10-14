Kazakhstan launches e-permit for foreigners

14 October 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Government of Kazakhstan has introduced updates to the Rules for the Entry and Stay of Foreign Citizens in the country.

According to the new decree, citizens of the EAEU member states, as well as nationals of countries with which Kazakhstan has bilateral visa-free travel agreements, will be required to obtain an electronic entry permit.

The electronic permit system will be introduced gradually and will initially be issued for a period of 180 calendar days. However, starting from July 1, 2027, obtaining this permit will become mandatory, and failure to have it may become a legal ground for refusal of entry into Kazakhstan.

The permit will be issued free of charge by the internal affairs authorities in coordination with national security bodies through a dedicated digital platform. Applications must be submitted no later than 72 hours before the expected date of arrival in Kazakhstan.

Certain categories of foreign citizens will be exempt from obtaining an electronic entry permit, provided they have the necessary supporting documents. These include:

Heads of foreign states, heads of governments, representatives of international organizations, and their family members;

Members of parliaments, government officials, representatives of international organizations, and their family members;

Honorary Consuls of the Republic of Kazakhstan and their family members;

Holders of diplomatic passports and other categories defined by the relevant legislation.

The new system is expected to simplify border procedures, improve migration control, and make the entry process more transparent through digital solutions. Travelers planning to visit Kazakhstan are advised to check the updated requirements in advance and prepare the necessary documents before departure.