President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Tajikistan [VIDEO]

14 October 2026 22:29 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

President Emomali Rahmon expressed his gratitude to the head of state for the invitation to the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and for the hospitality extended to him.

During the conversation, the parties praised the friendly relations between the two countries, and exchanged views on opportunities for deepening multilateral cooperation.

Both leaders discussed ways to further expand bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation within regional and international organizations.