China-North Korea bridge reopens after 12 years

14 October 2026 19:24 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

This week, China and North Korea are set to open a new cross-border bridge over the Yalu River, marking a new stage in economic cooperation between the two countries after years of delays and strained relations.

According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, the automobile bridge will officially open on October 15. The modern structure, which is nearly three kilometers long, is expected to improve transportation links and replace the aging Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge, which was built in the 1940s and has long been a key connection between the two countries.

Although construction of the new bridge was completed back in 2014, it remained unused for more than a decade because North Korea had not finished the necessary road infrastructure on its side. At the time, tensions between Pyongyang and the international community were rising due to North Korea’s nuclear tests, which led to United Nations sanctions and complicated relations with Beijing.

In recent years, however, ties between China and North Korea have shown signs of improvement. In June, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited North Korea, marking his first foreign trip in several months. During his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Xi emphasized the importance of opening a “new chapter” in bilateral relations.

The two countries have also resumed railway connections this year after a lengthy suspension, signaling efforts to strengthen economic and transport cooperation.

China remains North Korea’s largest trading partner by a wide margin, providing the country with the majority of its foreign trade. However, despite recent improvements, trade volumes are still significantly lower than they were a decade ago.

The opening of the new bridge is seen as more than just an infrastructure project. It represents a potential step toward deeper economic integration between the two neighbors and could become an important route for future trade, logistics, and regional connectivity in Northeast Asia