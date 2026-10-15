Azerbaijan, China discuss strategic partnership

15 October 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the latter’s working visit to Azerbaijan to attend the seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship.

The ministers emphasized that high-level dialogue, mutual trust and friendship between the two peoples remain key driving forces behind bilateral relations.

The sides welcomed the rapid development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2025. They noted that the important agreements reached during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China had laid a solid foundation for expanding bilateral ties ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2027.

The ministers discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, energy, transport, logistics and connectivity. In this context, they highlighted Azerbaijan’s role as a key link between Asia and Europe and the growing importance of the Middle Corridor in strengthening interregional connectivity.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to mutual support within the United Nations, CICA and other international platforms.

Bayramov and Wang Yi also exchanged views on the broader regional security situation and recent developments, emphasizing the importance of sustained dialogue, diplomatic engagement and multilateral cooperation in addressing existing challenges.

Bayramov briefed his Chinese counterpart on the peace process with Armenia, as well as Azerbaijan’s ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in territories liberated from occupation during the post-conflict period.