Germany urges Russia to agree to Black Sea ceasefire to protect grain shipments

14 October 2026 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

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Germany has called on Russia to halt attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea and agree to a ceasefire that would ensure the safe transportation of grain, warning that continued strikes could worsen food insecurity in Africa and other vulnerable regions.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul made the appeal on Wednesday during a joint news conference in Berlin with his Bulgarian counterpart, Velislava Petrova-Chamova, following discussions on regional developments and Black Sea security.

“If Russia continues these attacks, it does so at the expense of people in the Global South — primarily people in Africa,” Wadephul said. “These people are suffering as a result, and they face the threat of hunger.”

The German foreign minister stressed that attacks targeting civilian shipping, particularly vessels transporting grain, posed a direct threat to food security and civilian lives in countries dependent on agricultural imports.

He also warned that continued military operations against commercial shipping could further damage Moscow's standing among countries in the Global South.

“Russia will need to be very careful not to lose what remains of its reputation in this region by once again expanding the theater of war in the Black Sea,” Wadephul said. “That is why I reiterate the clear appeal: we need a ceasefire in the Black Sea for civilian shipments, particularly of grain.”

According to Wadephul, Black Sea coastal states are prepared to engage in discussions with Russia and Ukraine on arrangements that would guarantee the safe passage of civilian vessels and the uninterrupted export of grain.

The proposed ceasefire would focus on protecting commercial maritime traffic and maintaining food supplies to countries reliant on shipments through the Black Sea.

“It is now up to Russia to show whether it is willing to weigh its relations with the countries of the Global South — and its own interests — in a way that can save lives,” the German foreign minister said.