Fire breaks out at Albania's Education Ministry as student protests escalate

14 October 2026 18:56 (UTC+04:00)

A fire broke out at Albania's Education Ministry in Tirana on Wednesday as student-led protests entered their second consecutive day, with police using tear gas to disperse demonstrators amid escalating clashes.

According to Albanian news outlet Shekulli, protesters gathered outside the ministry at approximately 11 a.m. local time, with turnout reportedly exceeding that of Tuesday's demonstrations.

During the unrest, several students climbed over a wall and entered the ministry grounds, while flames were spotted in a second-floor window of the building.

Demonstrators erected barricades using metal railings, set fire to rubbish bins and street advertisements, and threw stones and other objects at police officers.

Black smoke was subsequently seen rising from the ministry building. Firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames as confrontations between protesters and security forces continued in nearby streets.

Police deployed tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds.

The European Union Delegation to Albania expressed concern over the escalation of violence and called for an investigation into allegations of excessive force used against demonstrators and journalists.

“We take note of the allegations of excessive violence by the police against protestors and journalists,” the delegation said.

It stressed that police actions must remain proportionate and respect fundamental rights.

The EU Delegation also urged all parties to de-escalate tensions, emphasising that constructive dialogue offered the appropriate path towards resolving the situation.