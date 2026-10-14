Baku, Bishkek discuss potential cooperation between special forces [PHOTOS]

14 October 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed prospects for developing potential cooperation between their special forces units, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has reported.

As part of the 2026 bilateral cooperation plan, a delegation from Kyrgyzstan’s Special Forces visited Azerbaijan, according to the ministry.

During the visit, the Kyrgyz delegation met with Major General Alakbar Jahangirov, commander of Azerbaijan’s Special Forces. The visitors received a briefing on the Azerbaijani units, and their questions were answered.

The head of the Kyrgyz delegation expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended by the Azerbaijani side and emphasized the importance of such visits in facilitating the exchange of experience.

The meeting focused on prospects for developing potential cooperation between the special forces of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the guests were shown weapons, ammunition, equipment and military hardware used by Azerbaijan’s Special Forces.

The delegation also watched demonstrations showcasing the combat readiness and operational skills of Azerbaijani special forces personnel.