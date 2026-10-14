President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Israel [PHOTOS]

14 October 2026 19:28 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog.

During the meeting, President Isaac Herzog congratulated Azerbaijan on its chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). He described the extension of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for the 2026–2028 term as a reflection of the high level of trust placed in the country and expressed satisfaction with this development.

The Israeli President highly commended the work carried out during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship to expand practical cooperation and strengthen confidence-building measures within the framework of CICA.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the positive assessment of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship. He emphasized that, as the chair, Azerbaijan continues its efforts to strengthen mutual trust and develop practical cooperation among CICA member states.

During the meeting, the Presidents exchanged views on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as on issues on the international and regional agendas.