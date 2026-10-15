Azerbaijan warns of fake Health Ministry letter on hijab restrictions
An image of a letter allegedly issued by the Ministry of Health, claiming that restrictions have been imposed on the wearing of hijabs in medical facilities, is circulating on social media and messaging platforms.
It has been clarified that the letter is fake. The Ministry of Health has not issued such a document, nor has it given medical facilities any instructions to this effect. Presenting the forged document as genuine official correspondence constitutes disinformation that misleads the public.
The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan calls on media outlets and social media users to verify the accuracy of information against official sources, refrain from sharing the fake document as genuine and avoid contributing to the spread of disinformation.
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